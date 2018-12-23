Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

Playstation Classic

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Playstation Classic icon set console sony playstation retro joystick illustration gaming game video gamepad game design controller 90s 80s
Download color palette

One more Retro Game, now for all the fans of Playstation Classic.
Expect more soon! :)

Nintendo 64
Rebound of
Nintendo 64
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like