Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

Nintendo 64

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Nintendo 64 icon set super nintendo 90s retro icon console cartridge mario system video game vector video games nintendo 64 n64 illustrtion gaming
Download color palette

One more Retro Game, now for all the fans of Nintendo 64.
Expect more soon! :)

Nintendo gamecube
Rebound of
Nintendo Gamecube
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like