Amir Parva
Parva Studio

Snapp - Explainer - App

Amir Parva
Parva Studio
Amir Parva for Parva Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Snapp - Explainer - App ride motion graphics motion designer motion design motion animation after effects über vehicle taxi lyft loop illustration graphics driver designer design car app
Download color palette

Snapp - Explainer
2017
-
Explainer motion graphics for Snapp, an online transportation network company headquartered in Tehran.
-
CLIENT
www.snapp.ir

ART DIRECTOR AND MOTION DESIGNER
Amir Parva
-
Full video:
www.parvastudio.com

Parva Studio
Parva Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Parva Studio

View profile
    • Like