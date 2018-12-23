Snapp - Explainer - App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Snapp - Explainer
2017
-
Explainer motion graphics for Snapp, an online transportation network company headquartered in Tehran.
-
CLIENT
www.snapp.ir
ART DIRECTOR AND MOTION DESIGNER
Amir Parva
-
Full video:
www.parvastudio.com