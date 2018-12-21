Ahsan Rehman

MDV Store - Mariano Di Vaio App Design

MARIANO DI VAIO APP
This project is an Interaction design of an iOS app based on a fashion brand named Mariano di vaio. Mariano di vaio is an italian model.
Checkout Behnace link for complete project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/57010573/MDV-Strore-Mariano-Di-Vaio-App-Design

Posted on Dec 21, 2018
