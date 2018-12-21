Stack — Home and Product Page

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
👋 Happy Friday players
Here's another shot from Stack UI Kit.
Displayed are the home and product pages in their initial state. The goal was to keep the design bright and breathable without cluttering the page of too much data/information.
The goal was also to create a visual aesthetic that feels balanced yet informative 🦅🔥
_________________________________________________
About the creator:
Louis Oliver Moody — Product Designer with 4+ years experience in the design industry.
_________________________________________________