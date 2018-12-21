Stack — Home and Product Page

Louis Oliver Moody

👋 Happy Friday players

Here's another shot from Stack UI Kit.

Displayed are the home and product pages in their initial state. The goal was to keep the design bright and breathable without cluttering the page of too much data/information.

The goal was also to create a visual aesthetic that feels balanced yet informative 🦅🔥

About the creator:
Louis Oliver Moody — Product Designer with 4+ years experience in the design industry.
Posted on Dec 21, 2018
