Stack — Home and Product Page

Here's another shot from Stack UI Kit.

Displayed are the home and product pages in their initial state. The goal was to keep the design bright and breathable without cluttering the page of too much data/information.

The goal was also to create a visual aesthetic that feels balanced yet informative 🦅🔥

Louis Oliver Moody — Product Designer with 4+ years experience in the design industry.

