Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viktoria Namozova
Lohika Design Team

Foolball App

Viktoria Namozova
Lohika Design Team
Viktoria Namozova for Lohika Design Team
  • Save
Foolball App app ios football ux ui
Download color palette

Application for viewing information from football fitness tracker. Unique device provides information about player’s movements on field, and this data is displayed in the application.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2018
Lohika Design Team
Lohika Design Team
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lohika Design Team

View profile
    • Like