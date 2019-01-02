Roxana Carabas

Item quick view on iPad - POS App UI

Item quick view on iPad - POS App UI purple pos colors ipad app shop retail sketch ux ui fashion shoes
The cashier can instantly check item details while they are scanning them, just in case the client has any questions about the variety or availability a certain product.

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

Posted on Jan 2, 2019
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
