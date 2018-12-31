Roxana Carabas

Receipt editing, Scanning and Dashboard - POS App UI

Receipt editing, Scanning and Dashboard - POS App UI graph payment app shop sketch retail fashion clothing ux ui editing reciept dashboard
Here is the Receipt editing page that shows you a realistic preview while you edit, the scanning page and a complete Dashboard of the company's sales info with graphs

Posted on Dec 31, 2018
