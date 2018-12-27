Roxana Carabas

Nine pages from POS App UI

Nine pages from POS App UI point of sale card pos colors ios ipad app shop retail ux ui sketch
Here are 9 of the 21 pages from the POS App:
- Staff profiles & productivity reports
- Transaction history
- Cashier's login
- Payment with card
- Coupon preview
- Transaction completed
- Category edit
- Item edit
- Single transaction preview

Posted on Dec 27, 2018
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
