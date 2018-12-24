Roxana Carabas

Scanning a Winterwear sale - POS App UI

Scanning a Winterwear sale - POS App UI clothing fashion winter sketch ui ux retail shop app ipad colors pos point of sale card
Here's a preview of when a cashier is scanning a selection of Winterwear items, plus a numpad for editing sums and discount rates.

Posted on Dec 24, 2018
