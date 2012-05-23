Gyula Csík

Wedding Invite

Gyula Csík
Gyula Csík
  • Save
Wedding Invite illustration type typography pink invite wedding
Download color palette

Two amazing friends of mine—Csilla and Bálint—are getting married this year and I had the privilege of designing their wedding invite. This will be the main illustration on the front cover.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2012
Gyula Csík
Gyula Csík

More by Gyula Csík

View profile
    • Like