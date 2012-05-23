Martin Brinks

Spacestation wireframe c4d
Finally decided to move from Cinema4d (+Fryrender/Arion/Maxwell/Vray) to Modo 601 (+Maxwell). Got a few days off so now is the time - using an old spacestation scene to get up to speed. The screenshot is from C4D.

