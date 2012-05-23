Gav Hoffman

Here's what I'm currently working on

Gav Hoffman
Gav Hoffman
  • Save
Here's what I'm currently working on dribbble sarcasm
Download color palette

I'm currently working on taking a shot of my screen, with a iPhone, adding a cheeky tilt and a nice Amaro effect. It's what Dribbbbbbbbble users love...right?

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2012
Gav Hoffman
Gav Hoffman

More by Gav Hoffman

View profile
    • Like