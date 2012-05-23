Strahinja Todorović

Stromal Alpha WIP

Stromal Alpha WIP icons minimal stroke process professional thin slim sleek potato technology gear chart documents headset support
Download color palette

Rockin' the stroke icon bandwagon while popping my iconmaking virginity. Also, funky blurground

Sexy .psd vectors: Download

