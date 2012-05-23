Jonno Riekwel

Facebook Stock Value

My colleague Dennis had the idea to make a simple page with realtime Facebook Stock changes. I helped him with the design.

It doesn't do much. But we are slowly expanding it. Won't be anything super serious. Just fun.

facebookstockvalue.com

Posted on May 23, 2012
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
