VI Company Vacancy Site - Slide 6

VI Company is looking for an extremely awesome Front-End Developer!

http://join.vicompany.nl

We’re VI Company, a team based in Rotterdam, comprised of 10 talented and slightly crazy people who LOVE to make websites.

Posted on May 23, 2012
