Stan Gursky

#1 Nerd

Stan Gursky
Stan Gursky
Hire Me
  • Save
#1 Nerd medal photoshop illustration nerd 1
Download color palette

A little something I made for all the nerds out there :)

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2012
Stan Gursky
Stan Gursky
Yo there and welcome!
Hire Me

More by Stan Gursky

View profile
    • Like