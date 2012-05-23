App Icon Design - Soccer Ball

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Another work in progress of a concept I've been wanting to try for a while. Not exactly the type of soccer ball you'd like to kick around, but I think it could pass as an icon. I'm designing this one at 1024x1024 , and will post the final HD version shortly.
The background used in this shot is from the HD Background Volume 1, you can get it here.
