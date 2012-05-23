Mentor - responsive premium html5 business template

The pixelentity team is proud to bring you: Mentor – a fully responsive premium html template suitable for any kind of business or corporate use. Mentor is built upon the responsive Twitter Bootstrap framework, and therefore the template supports all of this framework’s built in components & plugins. The Mentor template is bursting with custom features, including a bespoke responsive slider plugin, an intelligent responsive carousel plugin and a custom developed mobile friendly lightbox plugin. With 24 pre-made html pages and 3 included skin to choose from, Mentor will be your trusted counselor for your business’s online presence.

DEMO http://goo.gl/Q9IlH