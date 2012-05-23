Mentor - responsive premium html5 business template

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The pixelentity team is proud to bring you: Mentor – a fully responsive premium html template suitable for any kind of business or corporate use. Mentor is built upon the responsive Twitter Bootstrap framework, and therefore the template supports all of this framework’s built in components & plugins. The Mentor template is bursting with custom features, including a bespoke responsive slider plugin, an intelligent responsive carousel plugin and a custom developed mobile friendly lightbox plugin. With 24 pre-made html pages and 3 included skin to choose from, Mentor will be your trusted counselor for your business’s online presence.
DEMO http://goo.gl/Q9IlH