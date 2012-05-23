Julie Ann Horvath

Outlined Type + CSS

Julie Ann Horvath
Julie Ann Horvath
  • Save
Outlined Type + CSS css outlined type frontage
Download color palette

So this happened on accident. But it's awesome. Using an outlined typeface and css text-shadowing can create some pretty magical looking text effects.

You can grab the beautiful typeface Frontage here.

Download the source code.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2012
Julie Ann Horvath
Julie Ann Horvath

More by Julie Ann Horvath

View profile
    • Like