My iPhone app: Timer.Now (UI)

I often take a nap, need a temporary alarm clock, so we designed this app

Time.Now is an easy to use timer. No complicated setup, just one swipe to set up your own timer. You want to set up a timer for cooking, or when you're taking a nap, etc. Timer.Now is your perfect app.

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/timer.now/id527184015?ls=1&mt=8

Thanks