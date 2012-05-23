Annalisa Puracchio

Happy She Monster

Annalisa Puracchio
Annalisa Puracchio
  • Save
Happy She Monster monster vector teal pink character
Download color palette

This is a rebound shot of Happy Monster by Giovanni Tancredi. I wanted the Happy monster to have a female companion so... here she is!

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2012
Annalisa Puracchio
Annalisa Puracchio

More by Annalisa Puracchio

View profile
    • Like