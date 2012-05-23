Mihika Deshpande

New logo for self 1

New logo for self 1 logo branding graphic cmyk
Needed a graphic symbol for Made By Miko.
Chose the single form after trying something with M B M.
Colors, because I work largely in print.

Posted on May 23, 2012
