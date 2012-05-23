Nancy Kers

Motorcycle pattern

Motorcycle pattern spoonflower motorcycle bike
And this is what I eventually came up with, after testing and sketching, a fun and somewhat tough motorcycle design. I want to make a cool biker vest for my little boy with the fabric.

http://www.spoonflower.com/fabric/1192651

