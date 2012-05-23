Ryan Standley

I'm A Ninja - Japan Earthquake Relief Edition

This variation on the I'm A Ninja logo was created for a special edition T-shirt, with proceeds benefiting Japanese earthquake relief efforts.

Posted on May 23, 2012
