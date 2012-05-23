Anthony Wartinger

2012 The Year of Archer - Hawkeye

Daily Design. Continuing the year of the archer with second in a set of three, from the biggest blockbuster of the year, Hawkeye, The World’s Greatest Marksman.

I caught myself giving this one a bit more detail than the first in the set so i'll go back and tweak that in a bit in the coming days.

See bigger here. http://awartinger.tumblr.com

Rebound of
2012 The Year of Archer - Katniss Everdeen
By Anthony Wartinger
Posted on May 23, 2012
