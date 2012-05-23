Alden Haley

Mordor

Alden Haley
Alden Haley
  • Save
Mordor typeface type typeface design type design font prada fontlab illustrator serif capital letters glyph m o r d
Download color palette

Just a few letters from the typeface I am currently working. It's my first typeface and I'm only working on caps right now. More to come.

Alden Haley
Alden Haley

More by Alden Haley

View profile
    • Like