Kyle Louis Fletcher

Nike AIR Max Worst 87s

Nike AIR Max Worst 87s
Simon Garfield wrote an article for FastCo Design’s blog about the 8 worst typefaces of all time. This is 1 of 8 attempts I made to paint these "worst typefaces of all time" in a better light by trying my hand at making an artist's series of Air Max 87 shoes.

Full project here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Nike-Air-Worst-87s/3898353

