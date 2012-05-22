Alán Guzmán

Christian Quote

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán
  • Save
Christian Quote christian shirt quotes bible mexico typography
Download color palette

Well, a WIP of a shirt design I'm doing right now, I'm not that religious guy, but .. a gig is a gig :P haha

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán

More by Alán Guzmán

View profile
    • Like