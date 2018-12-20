Roxana Carabas

Retail screen - POS App UI

Retail screen - POS App UI payment card point of sale dashboard colors ipad app shop retail pos ux ui
Hi guys, with all this Holiday shopping talk we thought of making it easier for the retail workers with a POS App that fits right in a tablet template

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roxana-carabas-84bb12105
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

Posted on Dec 20, 2018
