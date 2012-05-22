Bermon Painter

Softer, swooshy, S

Bermon Painter
Bermon Painter
  • Save
Softer, swooshy, S logo sass handlettering typography
Download color palette

Just tinkering a bit with a simple mark.

D957dae9212b93bc73ff24fb1cee3952
Rebound of
Origami S
By Jina Anne
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Bermon Painter
Bermon Painter

More by Bermon Painter

View profile
    • Like