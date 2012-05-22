marcela c. hou

Holiday Stamp

marcela c. hou
marcela c. hou
  • Save
Holiday Stamp stamp mail airmail wreath mistletoe christmas holiday
Download color palette

Minted design challenge holiday card in progress

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
marcela c. hou
marcela c. hou

More by marcela c. hou

View profile
    • Like