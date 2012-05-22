Brace yourself for a drink as unique as the agency that created it. A drink that will make you ponder the importance of branding and raise your environmental consciousness all in one swig. A drink that will leave you thinking: “Why the hell did I just drink that drink?”. Are you ready for an unnatural disaster?

See what's inside the Exxon Valdez here: http://www.urbaninfluence.com/brand-blog/dan/unnatural-disaster