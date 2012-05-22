Sahil Lavingia
New dashboard!

New dashboard! gumroad dashboard
Subtle but significant tweaks to our Dashboard means it's much more usable!

PS it's totally responsive and everything (even the arrows if you see closely...) resizes nicely.

Check it out: https://gumroad.com/links

Posted on May 22, 2012
