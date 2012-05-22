Linchpin

Jay Berndt & the Orphans

Jay Berndt & the Orphans
Logo for roots rock band, Jay Berndt & the Orphans. Classic Letterpress/Hatch print style. They wanted the "O" in Orphans to be the hole in the bass drum, hence the larger "O".

Posted on May 22, 2012
