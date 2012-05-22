Jesse Hora

Prime 8 Art League Commission

Jesse Hora
Jesse Hora
  • Save
Prime 8 Art League Commission hand-drawn pen ink analog wood panel gorilla face
Download color palette

Large-scale, hand-drawn, pen on wood panel illustration commissioned for Prime 8 Art League. Come check out the IRL June 1st!

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Jesse Hora
Jesse Hora

More by Jesse Hora

View profile
    • Like