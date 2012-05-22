Derek Clark

Red Pin

Dribbble I need your help. I have been staring at this pin for aaages making little tweaks here and there and I almost can't see it any more.

Feedback, help, pointers etc all welcome.

Basically does it look like a pin, or is it sh*t?

Posted on May 22, 2012
