Justin Garand

Invite V2

Justin Garand
Justin Garand
Hire Me
  • Save
Invite V2 invatation design graphic design layout logo colorado email photos invite usa
Download color palette

Update to the E-mail invite. Based on feedback from the clients the direction changed slightly. The printed version (previous shot) will have a texture and it's being inserted into luggage tags as the invite itself.

For the e-mail version the clients wanted a "Colorado Feel" to the invite so this is the direction I'm heading in right now. I'll post more once it's approved.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Justin Garand
Justin Garand
Welcome to my Design Portfolio
Hire Me

More by Justin Garand

View profile
    • Like