InVision Studio - Spaced App

๐ŸŽคAnother One (In djkhaled's voice ๐Ÿ˜œ)

It's crazy how fast you can make these prototypes in Studio ๐Ÿ”ฅ.

This is the second part of my Spaced App exploration based on the concept I made for the original challenge by Dann Petty!

I've attached the InVision Studio source for ya ๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿฝ. Feel free to download, destroy and re-construct.

๐ŸŽGrab the Source File

๐Ÿ‘‰๐ŸฝPlay with the prototype here

๐Ÿ’–Press L to show some love

Not collaborating with InVision yet? Sign Up - Free Forever!

โšก๏ธMade with Studio | ๐Ÿš€Follow the InVision Team