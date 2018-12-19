Joshua Oluwagbemiga
InVision Studio - Spaced App

🎤Another One (In djkhaled's voice 😜)
It's crazy how fast you can make these prototypes in Studio 🔥.

This is the second part of my Spaced App exploration based on the concept I made for the original challenge by Dann Petty!
I've attached the InVision Studio source for ya 👇🏽. Feel free to download, destroy and re-construct.

🎁Grab the Source File

👉🏽Play with the prototype here

💖Press L to show some love

Spaced still 2x
Rebound of
SPACED Challenge (Travel + VR)
By Joshua Oluwagbemiga
