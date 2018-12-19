InVision Studio - Spaced App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
🎤Another One (In djkhaled's voice 😜)
It's crazy how fast you can make these prototypes in Studio 🔥.
This is the second part of my Spaced App exploration based on the concept I made for the original challenge by Dann Petty!
I've attached the InVision Studio source for ya 👇🏽. Feel free to download, destroy and re-construct.
