Eatigo 2.0

Been working on rebranding this Eatigo app for the past 2 years. Throughout the journey, we did many user tests, gather feedbacks and brainstorm on how to maintain the consistency of the design across all platforms.

I personally put my hands on the development of Android, iOS, Website and Progressive Web App (PWA) all together.

Download the app, and let me know your thoughts ;)

Posted on Dec 19, 2018
