Anton Kudin

fold to unlock icon

Anton Kudin
Anton Kudin
  • Save
fold to unlock icon icon ios fold icons homescreen lockscreen arrow red green blue folds touch gesture cydia tweak
Download color palette

Icon for the upcoming cydia tweak
What do you guys think?

PS. Dig into the PSD for full 1024x1024 glory :)
http://dl.dropbox.com/u/937973/files/fold-to-unlock-icon.psd.zip

Anton Kudin
Anton Kudin

More by Anton Kudin

View profile
    • Like