Nathan’s 1st Birthday

Nathan’s 1st Birthday typography ribbon hand-drawn type stationery invitation
Some hand-drawn type for my nephew’s 1st birthday party invitation which is about to be added to my portfolio. The type was drawn on paper, scanned and then traced in Illustrator.

Posted on May 22, 2012
