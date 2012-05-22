Tony Gines

iRobot

Tony Gines
Tony Gines
Hire Me
  • Save
iRobot robot character
Download color palette

Like Johnny 5 updated for 2012 with an iOS mouth. Designed for ifixit.com

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Tony Gines
Tony Gines
Founding Designer @ Scribe
Hire Me

More by Tony Gines

View profile
    • Like