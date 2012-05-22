DÓRI

Macho Redneck Pickup

DÓRI
DÓRI
  • Save
Macho Redneck Pickup macho redneck fire car automobile tires wheels rims truck pickup drive icon
Download color palette

YEEEEEHAAAWWW!!!
Fresh off the production line is this beast of a truck icon. Part of a series of icons I worked on for Scoople.

For more icons from this series keep scrolling.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
DÓRI
DÓRI

More by DÓRI

View profile
    • Like