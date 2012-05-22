Giant Robot - Game Over

Here's a sneaky peeky of my contribution to Giant Robot's upcoming videogame-themed exhibition, Game Over. This is my first group-show since I've graduated, and also my first show outside of my university, so I'm super stoked. A very small run of prints will be available. The show opens June 2nd.

http://www.giantrobot.com/events/gr2-june-2-june-27th-2012-game-over-video-game-culture-art-exhibition/