Giant Robot - Game Over

Giant Robot - Game Over
Here's a sneaky peeky of my contribution to Giant Robot's upcoming videogame-themed exhibition, Game Over. This is my first group-show since I've graduated, and also my first show outside of my university, so I'm super stoked. A very small run of prints will be available. The show opens June 2nd.

http://www.giantrobot.com/events/gr2-june-2-june-27th-2012-game-over-video-game-culture-art-exhibition/

Posted on May 22, 2012
