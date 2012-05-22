New Now

Free fruit vector icons part 1 freebie free vector icon minimal fruit cherry strawberry lemon rasberry grape corn lettuce orange pepper
A free fruit and vegetable iconset. Do with them whatever you like! This is just part 1, so keep yours eyes open for the upcoming sets.

