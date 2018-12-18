A glimpse of patients record keeping application UX

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DRS is a medical record-keeping and doctor-patient interaction app. Project details are mentioned in the shared post.
TASKS INCLUDE: products/projects
Crafted Mind maps, Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Business Model Canvas, Value Chain, Balanced Scorecard, Porter's Five Forces, SMART Goals, PEST Analysis, BCG Matrix, Canvas (Lean / Apps / Projects), Cost / Benefit Analysis, Personas, Empathy Maps, Product Blueprint, Customer Journey Map, Product Roadmap, Visual Story Map, Mind Map / Sitemap, Flow Chart, Concept Map, Lean UX Canvas, Brain Writing, Look Mock Analyze, Features Audit, Wireframe (LoFi / HiFi), Product Backlog, Retrospective, Workflow / Activity Diagram, Prototype, User Interface Design, and User Interaction Design
We work with startups and big companies as well on B2B and B2C models to provide the best user experience in their products and services. If anyone needs UX consultation you can directly approach us for your products / projects.