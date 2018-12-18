A glimpse of patients record keeping application UX

DRS is a medical record-keeping and doctor-patient interaction app. Project details are mentioned in the shared post.

TASKS INCLUDE: products/projects

Crafted Mind maps, Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Business Model Canvas, Value Chain, Balanced Scorecard, Porter's Five Forces, SMART Goals, PEST Analysis, BCG Matrix, Canvas (Lean / Apps / Projects), Cost / Benefit Analysis, Personas, Empathy Maps, Product Blueprint, Customer Journey Map, Product Roadmap, Visual Story Map, Mind Map / Sitemap, Flow Chart, Concept Map, Lean UX Canvas, Brain Writing, Look Mock Analyze, Features Audit, Wireframe (LoFi / HiFi), Product Backlog, Retrospective, Workflow / Activity Diagram, Prototype, User Interface Design, and User Interaction Design

We work with startups and big companies as well on B2B and B2C models to provide the best user experience in their products and services. If anyone needs UX consultation you can directly approach us for your products / projects.