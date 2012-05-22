Jacob Greif

Congrats, Zombie Sonics

Jacob Greif
Jacob Greif
  • Save
Congrats, Zombie Sonics illustration vector branding zombie logo sports
Download color palette

Making this was more productive than just crying...
Hopefully I won't have to make a championship version.

Tshirts now available! Wide range of colors
http://society6.com/JacobGreif/Zombie-Sonics-D6y_T-shirt#11=49&4=101

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Jacob Greif
Jacob Greif

More by Jacob Greif

View profile
    • Like