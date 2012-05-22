Andy Pitts

Skip's Mustache Wax ad vintage mustache
another in the pile of vintage ads I'm making for a secret wedding project... Skip's Mustache Wax, direct from Schuylkill Haven, PA!

Posted on May 22, 2012
