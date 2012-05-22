Michelle Via Jones

Lewis & Clark

Michelle Via Jones
Michelle Via Jones
  • Save
Lewis & Clark logo identity concept utopia helvetica neue compass school charter
Download color palette

This was an early concept for a charter school mark and logo. I think I'll go back and rework the compass and logotype to make the mark a bit stronger, particularly at a smaller scale. The idea is that the logotype and the mark can alternatively be used on their own.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Michelle Via Jones
Michelle Via Jones

More by Michelle Via Jones

View profile
    • Like