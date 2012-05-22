Lewis & Clark

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This was an early concept for a charter school mark and logo. I think I'll go back and rework the compass and logotype to make the mark a bit stronger, particularly at a smaller scale. The idea is that the logotype and the mark can alternatively be used on their own.